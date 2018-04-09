Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

JEANNETTE (KDKA) — Crews battled a major fire that killed at least one person in Jeannette on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were on the scene of a fire on South 7th Street around 2:30 p.m.

Flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the building. The building collapsed just after 3 p.m.

Officials confirmed to KDKA-TV’s Ross Guidotti that at least one person had been killed in the fire.

Further details have not yet been released.

