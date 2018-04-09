EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Fatal Fire, Jeannette, Local TV, Ross Guidotti

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

JEANNETTE (KDKA) — Crews battled a major fire that killed at least one person in Jeannette on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were on the scene of a fire on South 7th Street around 2:30 p.m.

Flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the building. The building collapsed just after 3 p.m.

Officials confirmed to KDKA-TV’s Ross Guidotti that at least one person had been killed in the fire.

jeannette fire At Least One Killed In Jeannette Fire

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Ken Murray)

Further details have not yet been released.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch