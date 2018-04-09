Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
JEANNETTE (KDKA) — Crews battled a major fire that killed at least one person in Jeannette on Monday afternoon.
Firefighters were on the scene of a fire on South 7th Street around 2:30 p.m.
Flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the building. The building collapsed just after 3 p.m.
Officials confirmed to KDKA-TV’s Ross Guidotti that at least one person had been killed in the fire.
Further details have not yet been released.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details