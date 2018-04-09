Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An annual tradition will continue this spring for fans of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

According to the team’s official website, the big screen will return for all home games during the playoffs, which begin on Wednesday.

The screen will be located near the Peoples Gate at PPG Paints Arena. There will be plenty of other activities in that area as well including a DJ, face painters and special guests.

The popular “Gold-Out” will return inside the arena. All fans in attendance will receive gold T-shirts and towels at every home game.

The Penguins will begin their quest for the third straight Stanley Cup title on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

