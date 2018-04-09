EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
By Jon Delano
Filed Under:Autonomous Cars, Driverless Cars, Jon Delano, Leslie Richards, Local TV, PennDOT, Self-Driving Cars

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When a pedestrian walking her bike was killed in Tempe, Ariz., by an autonomous self-driving Uber vehicle, officials in Pennsylvania took notice, especially since this region has become a focal point of testing for highly automated vehicles or HAVs.

“We hope our action plan will allow continued HAV research and development in Pennsylvania, while offering a framework to help build confidence that this work advances with safety as our highest priority at all times,” PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards said in Pittsburgh on Monday.

Richards unveiled an action plan to ensure nobody gets hurt from autonomous vehicles while testing continues.

“The intent is not to slow it down nor halt it, but to make sure it moves forward in a very safe manner,” she said.

The plan includes submission of detailed company information, verification that federal and state safety standards are met, certification of driver training, list of vehicles involved, routes for testing and proof of insurance.

At least six entities are involved with HAVs in this area, including Aptiv, Argo AI, Aurora Innovation, Carnegie Mellon University and Uber, although Uber suspended testing while national highway traffic officials investigate the Arizona tragedy.

One problem in Pennsylvania — the safety plan is voluntary because the General Assembly has not yet passed legislation to empower PennDOT to regulate autonomous vehicle safety.

But Richards expects full compliance.

“It’s in the best interest of the testers — it’s in the best interest of the industry — that we walk in the same direction with the public. They don’t want to be fighting the public every step of the way either,” she said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch