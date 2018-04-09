EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
REDSTONE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person is in custody and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Fayette County on Monday.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Steel Street in Republic, Redstone Township.

There’s no word on what led up to the shooting, but the victim was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital in West Virginia for treatment.

That person’s condition has not been released.

Emergency officials say one person was taken into custody.

Redstone Township Police are investigating.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

