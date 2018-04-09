Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

REDSTONE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person is in custody and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Fayette County on Monday.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Steel Street in Republic, Redstone Township.

There’s no word on what led up to the shooting, but the victim was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital in West Virginia for treatment.

That person’s condition has not been released.

Emergency officials say one person was taken into custody.

Redstone Township Police are investigating.

