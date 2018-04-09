Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A section of Route 30 in East Pittsburgh collapsed over the weekend and there is no clear timetable for how long repairs will take.

However, officials said it will take months.

“We are definitely talking months, not weeks, for how long it’s going to take us to get this fixed,” Pennsylvania Transportation Secretary Leslie Richards said.

Crews are still working to clear the debris from the hillside. Once that is complete, they will work on a plan to rebuild the road.

“We don’t have a definitive plan. We have an idea,” PennDOT District 11 Executive Cheryl Moon-Sirianni said. “Until we remove what’s still there, they almost got it all down, and do a couple more holes, they have to drill pretty deep down to see where the rock and everything is.”

New detours were established over the weekend, which will hopefully alleviate some congestion.

New Posted Westbound Route 30 Detour

• From westbound Route 30, traffic will turn right onto Greensburg Pike in North Versailles Township

• Greensburg Pike becomes Monroeville Avenue

• Turn left onto the Tri-Boro Expressway (Route 130)

• Turn right onto Brown Avenue (Route 130)

• Brown Avenue becomes Beulah Road

• Turn left onto William Penn Highway

• Turn left onto the ramp to westbound (inbound) I-376 Parkway East

• Follow I-376 to Wilkinsburg (Exit 78B) interchange

• End detour

The eastbound detour remains unchanged.

Posted Eastbound Route 30 Detour

• From eastbound Route 30, all traffic will take the ramp to Electric Avenue toward East Pittsburgh/Turtle Creek

• Turn right onto Braddock Avenue

• Turn left onto East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard

• Turn left onto Navy-Marine Corp Way

• Turn right onto eastbound Route 30

• End detour

The Port Authority said several bus routes have also been affected by the closure.

