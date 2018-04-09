Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a shooting victim crashed his car along Ohio River Boulevard on Monday evening.

The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m., about a quarter-mile before the West End Bridge exit.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, the victim was driving in the southbound lanes when a witness said they saw him swerve and the vehicle careened into the center barrier.

When police arrived, they discovered he’d been shot.

Paramedics rushed him to Allegheny General Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The crash also shut down the southbound side of Ohio River Boulevard from McKees Rocks Bridge into Downtown for much of the night.

Pittsburgh Police are asking for anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at 412-323-7800.