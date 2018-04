Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ELIZABETH BOROUGH (KDKA) – Police found more than 500 bags of what they believe to be heroin in Elizabeth Borough.

Officers stopped a car on Route 51, and a police K-9 indicated there might be drugs in the car.

They discovered a latex glove inside a loose panel in the car. Inside the glove, officers found 10 bricks and one bundle of suspected heroin.

No other information has been released.

