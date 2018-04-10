Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some Giant Eagle locations will soon have Ace Hardware stores inside.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Giant Eagle reached a deal to add Ace Hardware in their stores in Allegheny Township, Irwin, Ross, and Shaler.

Remodeling at those locations is expected to start soon. The first one could be open by this summer.

It’s believed that each store will feature a section of home improvement supplies.

