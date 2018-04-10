EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Ace Hardware, Giant Eagle, Jon Delano, Local TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some Giant Eagle locations will soon have Ace Hardware stores inside.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Giant Eagle reached a deal to add Ace Hardware in their stores in Allegheny Township, Irwin, Ross, and Shaler.

Remodeling at those locations is expected to start soon. The first one could be open by this summer.

It’s believed that each store will feature a section of home improvement supplies.

