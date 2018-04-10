EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
LAS VEGAS (KDKA) – Las Vegas has Stanley Cup fever as the Golden Knights qualified for the playoffs in their inaugural season.

To celebrate the occasion, the Bellagio has created a life-size edible statue of former Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

Fleury instantly became a fan favorite in Vegas as he helped the club win the Pacific Division by eight points.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, chefs at the Bellagio used 90 pounds of chocolate, Rice Krispies treats, Styrofoam and wires to construct the life-size statue. Then, they covered it in fondant and went to work on the finer details of the statue.

The statue will be on display at the Bellagio Patisserie throughout the playoffs.

The Golden Knights will face the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the playoffs. Game 1 is Wednesday at 10 p.m.

