PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pedestrian was struck by a school bus on the North Shore Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened around 5:45 p.m. on West General Robinson, between PNC Park and Heinz Field.

A witness tells KDKA that the person was taken away in an ambulance, and it appeared there were at least a few students on the bus.

However, there’s no word on whether any of them were hurt.

