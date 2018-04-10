Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

AVALON (KDKA) — Firefighters pulled one person out of a burning home in Avalon early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the 2-story home in the 100 block of Marie Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. The call came in with possible entrapment.

KDKA crews saw firefighters bring one person out of the home on a stretcher.

BREAKING NEWS: A fire is still going in Avalon. We saw one person pulled from the home. @KDKA #upwithKDKA pic.twitter.com/IS7iRFS28i — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) April 10, 2018

That person’s condition hasn’t been released.

Fire crews were all pulled out of the home at one point because of the smell of natural gas.

Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for the very latest on this Developing Story.