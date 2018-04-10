EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
By Amy Wadas
AVALON (KDKA) — Firefighters pulled one person out of a burning home in Avalon early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the 2-story home in the 100 block of Marie Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. The call came in with possible entrapment.

KDKA crews saw firefighters bring one person out of the home on a stretcher.

That person’s condition hasn’t been released.

Fire crews were all pulled out of the home at one point because of the smell of natural gas.

