AMBRIDGE (KDKA) — Ambridge Police Chief James Mann has reportedly been placed on leave due to an ongoing state police investigation.

The Beaver County Times reports that troopers began investigating the 60-year-old police chief last week following complaints from several officers.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ambridge Council, according to the newspaper, then, on Tuesday night, voted unanimously to put Chief Mann on paid administrative leave.

No specific details on the investigation are being released.

In addition, the Ambridge Council has appointed a local firm to conduct an independent investigation into the police department.

The council also took a “disciplinary measure” Tuesday night against a second Ambridge officer, who is not being identified, according to the Beaver County Times. That officer was suspended without pay for 30 days.

