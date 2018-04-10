Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has made a young fan’s dream come true.

In a video posted to Twitter, Cindy Koehler asks her son, Caleb, if he could meet one person in the world, who would it be?

Without hesitation, Caleb says, “Ben Roethlisberger.” She asks Caleb what he would do if he got the chance to hang out with Big Ben and catch a pass from him.

“I would probably hyperventilate and pass out,” Caleb responds.

@steelers no risk no reward…. he begged me to get this to #7 from his biggest fan.. pic.twitter.com/GdWFzajXaZ — Cindy Koehler (@ck5121) April 8, 2018

Cincy ends the video by saying she would send it Roethlisberger, which prompted this response from Caleb:

“Thank you, do it. No risk, no reward.”

Well, the video spread quickly, which prompted a response from Roethlisberger himself.

“I saw the tweet that your mom put out and I thought it was pretty cool. You’re no risk, no reward. I really like that so I thought maybe I’d try to reward you and invite you personally to my football camp on June 17. I think you’d have a lot of fun and maybe I’ll be able to throw you a pass and you’ll be able to catch it and show everybody what kind of skills you have,” Roethlisberger said.

As you might imagine, Caleb was pretty excited to receive the message.

Later, Caleb sent a follow-up video to thank Big Ben for making his dream come true.

“It’s an honor to just see your video and have my name in it. Thank you so much for inviting me to your football camp. I cant wait to come. Ive loved football for a very long time and I cant wait to meet you in person. This is seriously a dream come true, thank you so much!”