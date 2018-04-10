EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Animal Cruelty, Local TV, Pittsburgh Police, Ralph Iannotti, West End

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have made one arrest in an animal cruelty case in the West End.

According to police, more than 50 animals were found dead in an Arnold Street home on Tuesday.

Investigators say the animals, including 33 chickens, 18 ducks and five rabbits, were starved to death in cages.

The 52-year-old suspect, whose name has not yet been released, is facing a total of 112 felony counts. One count per animal for torture and another count per animal for causing death through prolonged deprivation of food and water.

Stay with KDKA for much more on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch