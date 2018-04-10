Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have made one arrest in an animal cruelty case in the West End.

According to police, more than 50 animals were found dead in an Arnold Street home on Tuesday.

Investigators say the animals, including 33 chickens, 18 ducks and five rabbits, were starved to death in cages.

BREAKING: Suspect in West End animal abuse case is 52 y/o, lived on Arnold Street; 33 dead chickens, 12 dead ducks pic.twitter.com/nZtQaIVuHq — Ralph Iannotti (@IannottiRalph) April 10, 2018

The 52-year-old suspect, whose name has not yet been released, is facing a total of 112 felony counts. One count per animal for torture and another count per animal for causing death through prolonged deprivation of food and water.

Stay with KDKA for much more on this developing story.