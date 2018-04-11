EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
WEST ELIZABETH (KDKA) – A Wednesday morning fire destroyed an auto repair shop in West Elizabeth.

According to officials at the scene, the fire started in the 900 block of Fifth Street around 11:30.

According to the fire chief, the owner of Lewis’ Auto finished up some work and left to go get something to eat. When he returned, a fire had started in the back of the business. The owner tried to extinguish the flames with a hose, but was unsuccessful.

lewis auto fire Intense Fire Destroys West Elizabeth Auto Repair Shop

(Photo Provided)

Nine fire companies responded to the scene, but they were unable to save the building. The fire chief said it was an intense fire and there were explosions inside.

The sewage department was also notified for the possibility of oil spilling into the drains.

Meanwhile, owner said the business has been in the family for generations and they do not have insurance.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

