MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Police are investigating and a man is in the hospital after a shooting late Wednesday night in McKeesport.

The shots rang out around 9:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Palmgreen Avenue.

According to police, that’s where officers found the 38-year-old victim. He had been shot in the stomach.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition and name have not released.

The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating.

