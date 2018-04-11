EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, McKeesport, Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Police are investigating and a man is in the hospital after a shooting late Wednesday night in McKeesport.

The shots rang out around 9:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Palmgreen Avenue.

mckeesport palmgreen shooting Police Investigating After Man Is Shot In McKeesport

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Mike Harber)

According to police, that’s where officers found the 38-year-old victim. He had been shot in the stomach.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition and name have not released.

The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch