PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A deacon with the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has been arrested and is facing child pornography charges, accused of trying to contact a minor over the internet.

Investigators say the Pennsylvania Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 73-year-old Rosendo “Ross” Dacal at his home on Tuesday.

Dacal is facing charges of child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communication facility.

Bishop David Zubik, of the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese, says Dacal has been put on administrative leave and suspended from active ministry following his arrest. He’s been assigned to All Saints Parish in Etna and the Allegheny County Jail since 2011.

Bishop Zubik says he’s notified both places, as well as the Allegheny County District’s Attorney’s Office of Dacal’s arrest. He is being charged in Washington County.

“Even though Deacon Dacal is being charged in Washington County, I have also informed the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office of his arrest since he lives and has served in Allegheny County,” Bishop Zubik said in a statement.

Bishop Zubik’s statement went on to say: “The charges against Deacon Dacal are disturbing. I have pledged to civil authorities the full cooperation of the Diocese of Pittsburgh in their investigation. We had no previous knowledge of his alleged activities. The Diocese of Pittsburgh continues to work for the protection of children and young people and will not tolerate any behavior that puts them at risk. May we all dedicate ourselves to rooting out the evil of sexual abuse from our society.”

According to the criminal complaint, North Strabane Police began monitoring Dacal back in December.

Investigators say that’s when he alleged made contact with an undercover officer monitoring a chatroom called Boys Chat.

Between December and April, investigators say Dacal is accused of sending hundreds of sexually explicit and graphic messages to the officer who was posing as a teenage boy. The criminal complaint also reports the suspect sent “at least four one-way video sessions” in which he exposed himself and engaged in other inappropriate behavior.

After further investigation, police put Dacal’s home under surveillance, and on Tuesday, served a search warrant. Police say they seized his laptop, on which they found the conversation history between him and the undercover officer, as well as the user names he’d allegedly been posing under.

Dacal was arraigned after his arrest and is now being held in the Washington County Jail. He has a preliminary hearing set for April 16.