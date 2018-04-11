Rania Harris stopped by PTL to start a four-part series on easy weekend lunches and dinners!

Sloppy Joe Grilled Cheese

1 small white onion, chopped

1 pound lean ground beef

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup ketchup

1/3 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon chili powder

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Unsalted butter – at room temperature

8 slices (thick-sliced) sourdough bread

2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

Directions:

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook onions. Add ground beef and cook until no longer pink, 6 to 8 minutes. Drain fat from the pan.

Stir in ketchup, garlic, brown sugar, mustard, and chili powder and season generously with salt and pepper. Simmer until thick, about 5 minutes. Transfer mixture to a plate and set aside.

To assemble sandwich: Butter one side of each piece of bread. Place one slice of bread buttered side down in skillet and spoon over sloppy joe mixture. Top with ½ cup cheddar and one more slice of bread, buttered side up.

Cook over medium heat until bread is golden and cheese melted, about 3 minutes per side. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Cut at an angle and serve immediately.

Serves: 4

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

8 ounces cooked boneless, skinless chicken breast, shredded

1 cup Buffalo Wing Sauce

8 slices (thick-sliced) sourdough bread

4 ounces Monterey Jack cheese, sliced

4 ounces gorgonzola cheese ~ crumbled

Unsalted butter, softened

Directions:

In a medium bowl stir together the shredded chicken breast and Buffalo Wing Sauce. Spread ½ tablespoon of butter on one side of each slice of the bread, then stack buttered sides together. Layer one ounce of Monterey Jack on each bread stack, then dollop of hot sauce slathered chicken breast and then 1 ounce of blue cheese crumbles. Place bread buttered side down in a fry pan over medium heat. Cover with a lid and let cook for 3-4 minutes or until golden.

Reduce the heat to medium-low and flip sandwich to the other side and cook for 2-3 minutes or until bread is toasted and golden and the cheese has melted. The second side will cook faster than the first, so watch carefully.

Cut in half at an angle and serve immediately.

Serves: 4