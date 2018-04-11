EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Local TV, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, PPG Paints Arena, Ryan Shazier, Stanley Cup Playoffs

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ pursuit to three-peat as Stanley Cup champions got off to a rousing start Wednesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Just ahead of the puck drop for Game 1 of Round 1 against the Philadelphia Flyers, injured Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier made a special appearance.

Shazier, who was standing just inside the glass near the ice, led the excited and very loud crowd in a “Let’s Go Pens” chant and rally towel wave with Iceburgh.

Shazier has been making progress in his recovery since suffering a spinal injury last December against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It was recently announced that he wouldn’t play in the 2018 season.

Last month, he told KDKA-TV, “Pretty much every day I go to South Side Hospital. We just work on rehab. Just work on different things to try to work on my balance and things like that.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch