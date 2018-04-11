Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ pursuit to three-peat as Stanley Cup champions got off to a rousing start Wednesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Just ahead of the puck drop for Game 1 of Round 1 against the Philadelphia Flyers, injured Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier made a special appearance.

Shazier, who was standing just inside the glass near the ice, led the excited and very loud crowd in a “Let’s Go Pens” chant and rally towel wave with Iceburgh.

Shazier has been making progress in his recovery since suffering a spinal injury last December against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It was recently announced that he wouldn’t play in the 2018 season.

Last month, he told KDKA-TV, “Pretty much every day I go to South Side Hospital. We just work on rehab. Just work on different things to try to work on my balance and things like that.”