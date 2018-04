Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating after some skeletal remains were found Wednesday in Penn Hills.

According to police, the discovery was made in a wooded area along Milltown Road around 2:30 p.m.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene.

The remains are being sent to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office, which will determine whether or not they’re human.

