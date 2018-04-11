EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) – Police had some stern words for a person who performed a BMX trick on the hood of a police car.

According to Bridgeville Police, the teenage suspect used Snapchat to show off how they rode a BMX bike across the hood of a police car.

In a post on their Facebook page, police had some words for the individual responsible.

“So you wanted to be a social media superstar, huh??? Well, you came to the right place, cause I’ll make you famous…I guess you thought it would be cool to get up on the hood of the police car with your bike and pull off a little BMX stunt… Obviously you haven’t learned a lot in your early teenage years.”

In the post, police indicated they were able to track the suspect down through their followers on Facebook.

The post went on to say they obtained a confession from the suspect within an hour.

It closed with some advice for the suspect.

“Bridgeville Police sincerely hopes that you find something more constructive to do in your free time in the future, as you may find yourself in the police car 🚔 and not on it the next time.”

