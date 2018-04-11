EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A tractor trailer crash shutdown a Derry Township road early Wednesday morning.

A truck hauling scrap metal flipped over along Rushwood Road off Route 22 around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The truck lost its load and started leaking fuel and hydraulic fluid.

The driver was able to get out of the truck on his own.

Rushwood Road was shutdown between Route 22 and Saltsburg while crews cleaned up the scene.

They had the truck flipped back over around 3:30 a.m..

