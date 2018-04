Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH SIDE (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are searching for a missing teenager on the North Side.

Police say 15-year-old Anthony Sewell Jr., of Brighton Heights, is missing. No information on when or where the teen was last seen was provided.

Sewell was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black jeans and red shoes.

Anyone who sees Sewell or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call (412) 323-7141.