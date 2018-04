Bathroom Hand Dryers Spray Feces Particles On Your Hands, Study SaysResearchers say the machines which are designed to blow hot air on you are actually sucking up feces particles and spraying them onto your hands.

'It Was Incessant': Neighbor Of Attorney Accused Of Sexually Abusing Dog TestifiesThe neighbor of a Pittsburgh attorney accused of having sex with his dog testified in court Thursday.

'Sweet Tooth' Gene Linked To Having Less Body Fat, Study FindsA new study has found that people with a specific gene which makes them crave sugary treats actually have less body fat than others.

Mom Gets 'Lecture' Online After Child Eats A PB&J In Shopping CartMany other comments warned the scolded parent that the peanut butter could end up sickening or even killing another child with peanut allergies.

New Brazilian Steakhouse Coming To Old Saks Location DowntownAt the corner of Smithfield and Oliver in Downtown Pittsburgh, once home to Saks Fifth Avenue, a building is going up with over 70 condo units. But it's a new restaurant on the first level that will attract the most attention.

Attorney: Florida School Shooter, Brother Might Have $1 Million In BankNikolas Cruz could be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, his public defender said Wednesday as the Florida school shooter appeared at a hearing to determine if taxpayers will pick up the tab for his defense.

Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese Suspends Deacon, Says Child Porn Charges Against Him Are 'Disturbing'A deacon with the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has been arrested and is facing child pornography charges, accused of trying to contact a minor over the internet.

Scam Alert: If Your Own Phone Number Calls You, Don't Pick UpA new scam is tricking victims into giving away precious information by calling them from what appears to be their own phone numbers.

Mother Fears Something Terrible Happened To Missing DaughterThe mother of a missing Westmoreland County woman fears something terrible has happened to her daughter.

Steelers’ Ryan Shazier Leads Pens Fans In Chant, Towel Wave Ahead Of Puck DropThe Pittsburgh Penguins’ pursuit to three-peat as Stanley Cup champions got off to a rousing start Wednesday night at PPG Paints Arena.