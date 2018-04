Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BLAWNOX (KDKA) — A body was found in the Allegheny River in Blawnox on Thursday.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, someone called 911 around 7:30 p.m. to report a male floating in the Allegheny River near Sycamore Island.

The male was pronounced dead.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Further details have not been released at this time.

