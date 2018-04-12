Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — It’s the end of a shopping era… Century III Mall will be closing its doors.

Tenants just got the notice and loyal shoppers are sad to see it close.

The stores are still open for business, but there are hardly any shoppers. On Thursday, kids were riding their bikes through the mall.

Posted inside are notices of the upcoming sheriff’s sale.

“It’s very sad. I’ve been coming here since I was about 8 or 9 years old. It’s very sad to see it close,” Hazel Dragone, of Charleroi, said.

“It was always a nice place to shop, so it will be greatly missed,” Becky Fleming, of Star Junction, said.

Shoppers remember the time when Century III was once the premier indoor mall in the greater Pittsburgh area.

“A lot of people have been going to bigger malls. I think that was what the problem was,” Dragone said.

“It doesn’t appear they’re bringing any stores in. I don’t know what kind of effort they’re making,” Paul Ribarchak, of Pleasant Hills, said. “You hear a lot of rumors, but you never really hear the whole truth.”

June 4 is the date when the mall will go up for public sale.

“Yeah, it’s very sad to me because I used to come down here to shop all the time,” Fleming said.

“Yes, I got my first kiss at the Century III Mall and that’s why I enjoy coming here,” Ribarchak said.

The sheriff’s sale is scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 4 in the Gold Room of the Allegheny County Courthouse.