CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) — A man who works in a Pennsylvania State Senator’s office was arrested Thursday for allegedly having sexual contact with a teenage girl multiple times.

According to the Fayette County District Attorney’s Office, 35-year-old Brad Geyer, of Connellsville, is accused of having sexual contact with a teenage girl multiple times.

The incidents allegedly happened between May 2015 and April 2017 when the victim was between the ages of 14 and 16.

Geyer was formerly a Connellsville City Council member and worked as an assistant in Senator Patrick J. Stefano’s office at the time of his arrest.

Stefano released a statement Thursday afternoon saying he and his staff “had no knowledge of any inappropriate actions by this employee until today.”

“I am shocked and appalled by the allegations. My office and I will fully support the investigation going forward. Brad Geyer has been terminated by the Senate, effective immediately,” Stefano said.

Geyer is facing eleven counts of indecent assault of a minor. He is also facing corruption of minors charges.

