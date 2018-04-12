LET'S GO PENS: Game 1 Recap | Keys To The Series | Shazier Leads Chant | Supporting The Broncos | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Congress, Conor Lamb, Pittsburgh

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Conor Lamb has been sworn in as the newest member of Congress after winning a closely watched special election in Pennsylvania.

Members of the state’s congressional delegation escorted Lamb to the well of the House where House Speaker Paul Ryan administered the oath.

A Pennsylvania Republican, Bill Shuster, jokingly told the House that he and Lamb come from the same side of the aisle: “Steelers fans, not Eagles.”

The top House Democrat, Nancy Pelosi, is recommending that Lamb serve on the Veterans’ Affairs Committee and the Science, Space and Technology Committee.

The 33-year-old Lamb won his seat by about 750 votes in a Pittsburgh-area district Donald Trump captured by almost 20 percentage points in 2016.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch