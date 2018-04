Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Firefighters and other emergency crews responded to a fire in Saltlick Township, Fayette County early Thursday morning.

The first crews were called out shortly after 2:30 a.m. to the former Resh’s General Store in the 2000 block of Indian Head Road. The building houses a number of apartments.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.