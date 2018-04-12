Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Just in time for summer picnic season, Heinz is introducing an interesting new condiment.

America, meet Mayochup!

It’s a concoction that combines Heinz Real Mayonnaise with Heinz Tomato Ketchup.

The Pittsburgh company introduced Mayochup on Twitter. But in order for consumers to actually buy the product off the shelves, there’s a catch.

In a tweet, Heinz asked fans to vote in a poll, saying it would take 500,000 votes to release Mayochup to the masses.

And there’s good news if you’re already craving the new sauce, on Thursday afternoon, the count was already well past 525,000.

Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for “yes” and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018

Food website Delish reports that Mayochup is already available in the Middle East. But now, it looks like it’s coming to America.