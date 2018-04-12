Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Two Pennsylvania men have been charged with sabotaging railroad signals.

Prosecutors say 24-year-olds William Brown and Brandon Peck severed signal cables, damaged wire connectors and removed railroad antennas last year, impairing the operation of a train control system.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports that a federal indictment was unsealed Wednesday against the Pittsburgh-area men.

Peck has been released on bond. His attorney declined to comment on the charges. Brown remains in custody. No lawyer is listed for him.

