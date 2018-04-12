Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LATROBE (KDKA) – State police continued their search for a missing woman in Westmoreland County on Thursday and searched her boyfriend’s property, but she still has not been found.

According to police, 51-year-old Cassandra Gross was last heard from around 3:30 p.m. on April 7.

Her boyfriend, 47-year-old Thomas Stanko, says that he had been text messaging Gross that day because they had plans, but he never heard back from her.

Stanko’s attorney, David Shrager, says police have questioned his client, but Stanko had nothing to do with her disappearance.

“Think about if the person that you love is missing and on top of that, you have to contend with being a person of interest and someone saying, ‘Hey, maybe it was you,'” Shrager said. “That’s a lot for anyone to deal with, and [Stanko] is very distraught, but he is fully ready to cooperate. He has nothing to hide.”

Police offered no information Thursday regarding a person of interest.

Shrager says he met in person with Stanko Thursday afternoon in his downtown Pittsburgh office. Earlier, Stanko reportedly gave a statement to state police without his attorney present.

“We have nothing to hide. My client is very anxious to give complete statements,” Shrager said. “He just wants his girlfriend to be found and for him to be eliminated as a potential suspect.”

Stanko does have a violent criminal history, including an assault charge last July. Stanko has not been charged in connection with Gross’s disappearance and is not in custody.

State police have only said that they have not found Gross.

Kathe Gross fears her daughter is dead.

“I know my daughter is no longer alive. I’m as sure of that as I am looking at you,” said Kathe Gross.

According to state police, Cassie’s vehicle was found in the Twin Lakes area of Hempfield Township Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the vehicle was burned and found near the railroad tracks.

Kathe wouldn’t identify him, but told KDKA that a man had been terrorizing and stalking her daughter for some time. She believes the answer to what happened to Cassie, and where she is, lies with that individual.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.