MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — There’s something you can do that could save your dog or cat’s life. Have you heard of pet CPR?

Just like people, CPR can save pets, too.

Instead of mouth to mouth, it’s mouth to snout, and whether it’s a car accident, a fire or a choking hazard, there are situations where it may be necessary.

The Dog Stop in Monroeville is offering a CPR and first aid class.

“As a paramedic, we’ve gone to house fires where there were dogs that suffered from inhalation injuries,” said J.C. McGreehan from The Dog Stop, who as a paramedic has given pets oxygen at fire scenes.

In fact, The Dog Stop raised money for EMS stations in the Monroeville area to have special masks that fit pets better.

As for CPR, maybe you remember Lucky’s story?

We told you last month about how he was struck by a car and Chelsey Schultz’ husband stopped to help.

“He found a dog laying in the middle of the road,” said Schultz. “It was lifeless at the time, so he jumped out of his truck. He performed CPR and was able to bring him back to life.”

McGreehan says if your pet is unresponsive and not breathing, first check for a blockage in their mouth you might be able remove, and if needed, then begin CPR.

“We want to close up the mouth, and we’re actually going to breathe through the nostrils,” said McGreehan. “Like you said, mouth to snout. So we’re going to hold this tight (holding the mouth shut), and then we’re going to deliver one breath. Two breaths, looking for the chest rise.”

After two breaths, he says pick the largest part of the rib cage and begin compressions.

“We’re going to do thirty of those in rapid successions. You want to do a cadence of about a 120 a minute,” said McGreehan.

He says then go back to two breaths, and then back to compressions.

He says with cats you would not push down as far during the compressions.

McGreehan says even if you don’t have it mastered, it’s better to do something rather than nothing.

If you want to sign up for their class, call The Dog Stop in Monroeville at (412) 375-3355.

Space in the next class is limited, so if you don’t get in, don’t worry because they hold them regularly.

It costs $75 and includes both CPR and first aid training.

If you want to see more of how to give pet CPR, check out our extended interview with McGreehan here:

The Dog Stop’s next CPR class is on Sunday, April 22.