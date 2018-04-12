LET'S GO PENS: Game 1 Recap | Keys To The Series | Shazier Leads Chant | Supporting The Broncos | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The neighbor who lived adjacent to Ivan DeVoren‘s townhouse in Highland Park testified that he was so disgusted by the sounds he heard, his wife burst into tears and they had to leave.

The neighbor testified Thursday that he believes DeVoren was having sex with his dog, Snoopy. The testimony was graphic.

Neighbor Michael Barone said he heard a dog crying and a chair rocking. He said it was incessant — three or four times a day, day and night. Barone said the sounds would wake him up.

He went on to say, “I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. I didn’t want to believe it.”

He revealed he gave police cell phone recordings of the noise.

“This case is going to go trial. We believe there’s a different story to this,” defense attorney Randall Ricciuti said.

DeVoren’s attorney claims the neighbor didn’t hear what he thinks he heard, but the attorney admits DeVoren is a drug addict. Heroin and cocaine were seized in his townhouse, and all agree the case is disgusting to talk about.

“He’s getting death threats. Co-counsel is getting death threats. I’m sure I’m going to get them as well,” Ricciuti said. “But keep in mind, there’s a presumption of innocence.”

A veterinarian testified that she found internal injuries after examining Snoopy. Meanwhile, the testimony prompted open gasps in the courtroom and some had to leave.

