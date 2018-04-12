LET'S GO PENS: Game 1 Recap | Keys To The Series | Shazier Leads Chant | Supporting The Broncos | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Andy Sheehan, Driving Under The Influence, DUI, Local TV, Lyft, Mount Lebanon, Ride-Sharing Services, Uber

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — The roads could be getting safer due to the introduction of ride-sharing apps.

DUI, or driving under the influence, arrests in Mount Lebanon have dropped from 118 in 2014 to just 57 last year.

Officials say it’s not because of a lack of enforcement.

They also say that they’re happy to be making fewer arrests.

“Oh, we’re tickled to death by it. We’re happy to have less people driving on the roadway that are impaired, and more focused on what they’re doing, captaining their ship if you will,” said Mt. Lebanon Police Lt. Duane Fisher.

Other suburban police departments say they’re seeing similar reductions in DUIs in recent years.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch