MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — The roads could be getting safer due to the introduction of ride-sharing apps.

DUI, or driving under the influence, arrests in Mount Lebanon have dropped from 118 in 2014 to just 57 last year.

Officials say it’s not because of a lack of enforcement.

They also say that they’re happy to be making fewer arrests.

“Oh, we’re tickled to death by it. We’re happy to have less people driving on the roadway that are impaired, and more focused on what they’re doing, captaining their ship if you will,” said Mt. Lebanon Police Lt. Duane Fisher.

Other suburban police departments say they’re seeing similar reductions in DUIs in recent years.