NEW YORK (AP) – The National Hockey League is hoping Snoop Dogg can heat up interest on the ice as the Stanley Cup playoffs get underway.

The rapper and hockey fan is appearing in a series of Hockey 101 videos in which he gives shoutouts to the teams and some of the players. Snoop plays the character “Dogg Cherry,” who schools viewers about the rules and the Stanley Cup. That’s not to be confused with renowned Canadian hockey analyst Don Cherry.

Dogg Cherry says the cup is not only the most iconic trophy in sports but also the one with the most “superstitions, traditions and any other kind of itions you can think of.”

The playoffs started Wednesday, with Winnipeg, Pittsburgh and Vegas taking 1-0 series leads.

