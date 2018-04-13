Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The pre-puck drop chant and towel wave might be becoming something of a tradition during the playoffs at PPG Paints Arena.

Much like Ryan Shazier did prior to Game 1, Olympic gold medalist Amanda Kessel led excited Penguins fans in a rally just before the start of Game 2.

Iceburgh was there, too.

She is, of course, the sister of Penguins forward Phil Kessel.

Amanda Kessel in the house! Gold medal, Phil shirt, and all! 👍 pic.twitter.com/XOl4XdC8Zx — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 13, 2018

In February, she won the gold medal with Team USA women’s hockey at the Winter Games in South Korea. She contributed a goal during the shootout against Team Canada to help secure a win.

Afterwards, Phil said of his sister, “It was a lot of pressure. They’re down 2-1 in the shootout and she kind of has to make it there. She made a great shot, and I’m proud of her.”