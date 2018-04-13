LET'S GO PENS: Game 1 Recap | Keys To The Series | Shazier Leads Chant | Supporting The Broncos | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The pre-puck drop chant and towel wave might be becoming something of a tradition during the playoffs at PPG Paints Arena.

Much like Ryan Shazier did prior to Game 1, Olympic gold medalist Amanda Kessel led excited Penguins fans in a rally just before the start of Game 2.

Iceburgh was there, too.

She is, of course, the sister of Penguins forward Phil Kessel.

In February, she won the gold medal with Team USA women’s hockey at the Winter Games in South Korea. She contributed a goal during the shootout against Team Canada to help secure a win.

Afterwards, Phil said of his sister, “It was a lot of pressure. They’re down 2-1 in the shootout and she kind of has to make it there. She made a great shot, and I’m proud of her.”

