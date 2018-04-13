Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

VERONA (KDKA) — A business was evacuated Friday afternoon due to an electrical fire.

According to officials, the fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. at the Consolidated Container Co. in the Seldon Road.

Verona: Commercial structure fire – 600 block of Seldon Avenue. Responders and utility are at the scene. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 13, 2018

Several fire departments were called to the scene.

No injuries were reported and crews quickly got the fire under control.

Officials believe the problem was electrical.