VERONA (KDKA) — A business was evacuated Friday afternoon due to an electrical fire.
According to officials, the fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. at the Consolidated Container Co. in the Seldon Road.
Verona: Commercial structure fire – 600 block of Seldon Avenue. Responders and utility are at the scene.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 13, 2018
Several fire departments were called to the scene.
No injuries were reported and crews quickly got the fire under control.
Officials believe the problem was electrical.