LET'S GO PENS: Game 1 Recap | Keys To The Series | Shazier Leads Chant | Supporting The Broncos | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Evacuations, Fire, Local TV, Verona

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

VERONA (KDKA) — A business was evacuated Friday afternoon due to an electrical fire.

According to officials, the fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. at the Consolidated Container Co. in the Seldon Road.

Several fire departments were called to the scene.

No injuries were reported and crews quickly got the fire under control.

Officials believe the problem was electrical.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch