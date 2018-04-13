LET'S GO PENS: Game 1 Recap | Keys To The Series | Shazier Leads Chant | Supporting The Broncos | More
Animals Could Face Euthanization If Evicted
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (KDKA) — A Punxsutawney animal sanctuary that’s home to hundreds of rescued animals could be forced to close.

According to an attorney, a Pennsylvania judge recently ruled that Godot Animal Sanctuary must vacate their 160-acre property by April 15 after a lawsuit regarding the ownership of the property.

There are currently 300 animals at the sanctuary, including 200 cats, 50 dogs and a number of other animals, such as birds, deer, horses and cows.

The attorney says the court’s ruling is being challenged, but Laura Laughbaum, the founder and executive director of the sanctuary, is worried that if the sanctuary is evicted on April 15, they will be unable to find a place for the animals and will be forced to euthanize them.

For more information, contact Godot Animal Sanctuary by email at ANIMALSANC@aol.com or by phone at (814) 938-1052. You can also visit their website at godotanimalsanctuary.org.

