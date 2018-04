Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

JEANNETTE (KDKA) — The principal of Jeannette High School has been placed on administrative leave.

According to acting superintendent Matthew Jones, Principal Patricia Rozycki is on paid administrative leave per school district policy.

He did not provide any explanation why Rozycki has been placed on leave.

At this time, there is no indication that Rozycki had any inappropriate contact with a student.

