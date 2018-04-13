LET'S GO PENS: Game 1 Recap | Keys To The Series | Shazier Leads Chant | Supporting The Broncos | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:ACM Awards, entertainment, Lindsay Ell

Lindsay Ell has done it all in her country music career. She’s toured with Brad Paisley, performed alongside Carrie Underwood and had an album debut at #1. Ell’s new single “Criminal” is one of the hottest songs in country music right now and the 29-year-old will be at this weekend’s ACM Awards.

Ell recently stopped by the CBS Local Studios in New York to discuss her unique music style, touring with Brad Paisley and how she went from Canada to the top of the country music charts.

Watch the 53rd Annual ACM Awards Sunday, April 15th at 8pm EST/PST on CBS.

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch