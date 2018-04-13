Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — A man was rescued from his burning home in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood early Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Concordia Street shortly before 2:30 a.m.

A fire official said a neighbor took action even before police and firefighters arrived on the scene, smashing the front windows of the home. Police arrived moments later. Together, police and the neighbor dragged the man from the home and across the street to safety.

The man was taken to the UPMC Mercy Hospital. His injuries were not believed to be serious.

The structure was a rental property housing a number of units. Two people living in another rental unit were also forced from their home. The Red Cross was assisting them.