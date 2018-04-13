LET'S GO PENS: Game 2 Recap | Keys To The Series | Amanda Kessel Leads Chant | Supporting The Broncos | More
By David Highfield
Filed Under:David Highfield, Interstate 279, Local TV, Parkway North, PennDOT

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Just as anticipated, crews began restricting the northbound lanes on I-279 Friday night to prepare for the switchover this weekend.

Three became two, and two will become one to allow for the change.

“Motorists are going to see traffic shifts, lane restrictions, maybe even traffic stoppages tonight through [Saturday],” said PennDOT’s Steve Cowan.

Also, Pittsburgh Penguins’ fans leaving the game were not able to use the HOV lanes to take them north. PennDOT said, with rain expected this weekend, the schedule is too tight.

“Unfortunately, we are not opening the Bedford HOV lanes tonight for the game. There’s just too much work activity occurring. We have a short timeframe,” said Cowan.

hov lanes closed

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The switchover itself is something we’ll have to live with longer.

Northbound lanes will be switched over to the HOV lanes. The left lane will be an express lane, but the right lane will allow access to the exits.

As for when the switchover will exactly happen this weekend.

“It’s probably going to happen in the middle of the night. Probably Saturday morning, maybe 3 a.m., if it goes according to plan,” Cowan said. “If not, it will be later in the day Saturday.”

