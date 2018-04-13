LET'S GO PENS: Game 1 Recap | Keys To The Series | Shazier Leads Chant | Supporting The Broncos | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers won’t draft a kicker or punter this year, but a return guy isn’t out of the question.

Actually, Pitt return superstar Quadree Henderson met with the Steelers.

quadree henderson Eye On The Draft 2018: Pittsburgh Steelers Special Teams Options

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Henderson decided to leave Pitt a year early. He is expected to be a late round draft pick. Even though Henderson thrived during punt and kick returns, he isn’t only a return specialist. He also played a big role in the Panthers’ offense the last two years. Remember those jet sweeps he broke for touchdowns?

The Steelers are always in the market for a return guy, that can help in other areas, and Henderson could fit the bill.

Georgia’s Isaiah McKenzie is another guy that could interest the Steelers.

isaiah mckenzie Eye On The Draft 2018: Pittsburgh Steelers Special Teams Options

(Photo by Todd Bennett/GettyImages)

McKenzie is almost a mirror image of Henderson. Small and quick with joy-stick type moves. Both Henderson and McKenzie won’t get drafted to play wide receiver, but a team like the Steelers might use a late pick on either one of those guys.

