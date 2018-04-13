Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers won’t draft a kicker or punter this year, but a return guy isn’t out of the question.

Actually, Pitt return superstar Quadree Henderson met with the Steelers.

Henderson decided to leave Pitt a year early. He is expected to be a late round draft pick. Even though Henderson thrived during punt and kick returns, he isn’t only a return specialist. He also played a big role in the Panthers’ offense the last two years. Remember those jet sweeps he broke for touchdowns?

More Eye On The Draft: QBs

The Steelers are always in the market for a return guy, that can help in other areas, and Henderson could fit the bill.

Georgia’s Isaiah McKenzie is another guy that could interest the Steelers.

McKenzie is almost a mirror image of Henderson. Small and quick with joy-stick type moves. Both Henderson and McKenzie won’t get drafted to play wide receiver, but a team like the Steelers might use a late pick on either one of those guys.