Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DURHAM, N.C. (KDKA) — Normally finding a spider in your food would be a reason to send your food back to the kitchen, but at one North Carolina restaurant, the creepy-crawly is actually supposed to be there.

Bull City Burger and Brewery celebrates Exotic Meat Month every April by serving up some unusual burgers at their restaurant.

The exotic meats range from some that aren’t that out-of-the-ordinary, like turkey and venison, to some you’d have trouble finding in other restaurants, like camel and python.

But one particular burger is drawing a lot of attention — the tarantula burger.

It consists of a pasture-raised North Carolina beef burger, grueyere cheese, spicy chili sauce and, yes, an entire oven-roasted tarantula.

Martha did it yesterday, Randall did it today, and now it's David D's turn to give it a shot! David D. ticket # 907656 give us a call and claim your tarantula burger. 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/rZh5cvTHKB — Bull City Burger (@BullCityBurger) April 6, 2018

Adventurous eaters can’t just walk in and order a tarantula burger, though.

Anyone who wants to try one has to go to the restaurant, enter a lottery, then keep an eye on the restaurant’s social media accounts and website to see if their name gets drawn. The winner has two days to claim their burger.

Bull City Burger and Brewery has served one tarantula burger every day since April 4, and the lottery continues through April 29, while supplies lasts.

Eaters who are able to finish the entire burger will receive a limited edition Tarantula Challenge t-shirt and have their picture posted on social media.