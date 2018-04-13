Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – One man is dead following a police-involved shooting in Washington County.

According to state police, troopers pulled over a vehicle near the Murtland Avenue exit along Interstate 70 around 11:22 p.m. on Thursday.

Troopers initially stopped the vehicle for erratic driving, but the suspect took off as troopers made contact.

Troopers began to chase the suspect, who was later identified as Steven Brooks, 45, of St. Petersburg, Florida.

Eventually, Brooks’ vehicle went off the road and struck a concrete bridge pillar. Then, Brooks got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

As troopers closed in, Brooks allegedly pointed a gun at them and ignored several commands to drop the weapon. He was shot multiple times by troopers and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.

