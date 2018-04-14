LET'S GO PENS: Game 2 Recap | Keys To The Series | Amanda Kessel Leads Chant | Supporting The Broncos | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The body found in the Allegheny River in Blawnox on Thursday has been identified as a man who has been missing since December.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified the man as 40-year-old John Paul Harrison.

Harrison was found dead on Sycamore Island around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

(Photo Credit: John Harrison’s Family)

Back in December, Harrison went missing after leading police on a car chase and crashing his car.

Police tried to pull Harrison over in Kittanning early on Dec. 3, 2017, because his headlights were off, but for unknown reasons, Harrison refused to stop.

Harrison eventually crashed his car, jumped out and ran from the crash before police arrived. He had been missing since that incident.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

