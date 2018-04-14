Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WAKULLA, Fla. (KDKA) — A Florida woman was arrested Thursday after her 2-year-old child tested positive for methamphetamine.

According to the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, authorities started an investigation in January after receiving reports that 20-year-old Kaitlyn Ecker had let her 2-year-old child smoke marijuana and methamphetamine.

Authorities searched Ecker’s home and found glass pipes with methamphetamine residue inside, a plastic pill bottle that had been made into a handmade smoking device, two grinders and a digital scale. They also found a plastic bag containing marijuana residue in a basket of children’s toys.

At that time, Ecker was arrested on drug possession charges.

In January, officials took blood and hair samples from both Ecker and her child.

The results of the blood and hair tests came back in March and showed that the 2-year-old child tested positive for both methamphetamine and amphetamine.

According to police, the results showed the 2-year-old had been exposed to the drugs “several times or on one or more occasions.”

Ecker told police she shared a bedroom with her child and admitted she had smoked marijuana and methamphetamine, but said she never did drugs in the presence of her child and her child had never been exposed to drugs.

Ecker was arrested on child abuse charges Thursday.