Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Hoppy

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This adorable New Zealand mix came to Animal Friends from another shelter after being found as a baby. Hoppy is an active and curious young rabbit who is always looking for a new adventure. He can be shy when meeting new people and can be nervous when he’s exposed to loud environments, so a calm home with a patient family would be the best fit for him. If you’re looking for a sweet young rabbit who will grow up with your family, come and get to know Hoppy!

To find out more about how to adopt Hoppy, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Glory

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Glory came to the shelter with a litter of puppies. She lived with a foster family while raising her litter. She is very loving once she knows and trusts you. She is protective of those she loves. Glory can not run loose or she will chase cars. She has a front leg and back leg that were injured when she was hit by a car in the past, and she still limps. Check out a video of her here.

To find out more about how to adopt Glory, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Maggie

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Pet Profile:

This gorgeous girl is Maggie! Just look at those stunning markings! Maggie is around 7-months-old and is a Bluetick Coonhound mix.

Maggie is a friendly little lady but she is very shy and it takes some time for her to feel comfortable with new people. Because of this, us here at Animal Protectors recommend that any potential adopter meet with her a few times.

Maggie LOVES to play with other dogs and that’s when she truly comes out of her shell. She also has lived in a home with cats. If you think you could give this sweetheart the time and love she needs, please contact Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley to meet with her!

If you are interested in pet adoption at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, you can visit their shelter on Linden Avenue in New Kensington. They can be reached at 724-339-7388, or you can visit their website here.

