GLASSPORT (KDKA) — Police expect a mother will be facing charges after her son was found wandering in the middle of the street in Glassport on Saturday afternoon.

Glassport Police say around 5:30 p.m., Glassport resident Darla Grayson saw a little boy wandering in the middle of the road on Euclid Avenue. The child was filthy and carrying a plastic lawn mower toy. He was only wearing a t-shirt and a diaper.

“He was soaking wet, diaper clear to his knees, filthy,” Darla Grayson said.

Grayson cleaned him up and took him to police.

glassport child found Child Found Wandering In Street, Mom Expected To Be Charged

(Photo Credit: Meghan Schiller/KDKA)

According to police, no one called 911 to report a missing child.

Just after 8 p.m., a woman arrived at the police station, saying she was the child’s mother.

She said she left her brother’s door open and the child wandered off when she fell asleep.

The child was taken to Children’s Hospital by Child & Youth Services to be checked out.

The child’s mother was taken out of the police station in handcuffs.

“It was a mistake. I fell asleep. I haven’t slept for four days,” she said as she was being led out.

Police say criminal charges are expected.

